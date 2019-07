Taal Thok Ke: Ayodhya land dispute case: Supreme Court allows mediation process to continue

The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case in an open court on August 2, the Supreme Court said today. This was after the three-member mediation panel in the Ayodhya land title dispute case submitted its status report before the Supreme Court.