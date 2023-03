videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP vs Congress on Rahul's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave a statement regarding rape victims at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Delhi Police had reached Rahul Gandhi's house today to collect information related to this matter. After which the Congress became enraged and attacked the BJP. So at the same time BJP also retaliated on the attacking Congress on this matter. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.