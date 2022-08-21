NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Clean chit to Pakistan on target killing?

In Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of target killing are coming to the forefront, one after the other. The purpose of target killing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is to create an atmosphere like 1990 again. Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the government has placed her under house arrest. The gate outside the house has been locked.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
