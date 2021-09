Taal Thok Ke: Congress' double standards on Dalits?

Dalit Yogesh Jatav, who became a victim of mob lynching in Alwar, Rajasthan, died in the hospital. Angry people blocked the Alwar-Bharatpur road on Sunday (September 19, 2021) by keeping the dead body. However, surprisingly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not released or tweeted anything so far.