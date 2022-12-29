videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress is now a bigger Hindu than BJP?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

With the statements of senior Congress leaders AK Antony and Salman Khurshid, the country's politics has once again been based on religion. While giving advice to the Congress, AK Antony said that applying Tilak-Chandan on the forehead is not soft Hindutva. So there Salman Khurshid said that I am proud of myself that I have taken the name of Lord Shri Ram. After these statements of Congress leaders, the politics of the country has once again been based on religion. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.