Taal Thok Ke: Cursed from abroad, no trust in the country?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

On one hand, the whole world is building bridges of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So on the other hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and the Government of India from Cambridge University of Britain. Rahul gave statements on many issues including Pulwama, China, Pegasus, Kashmir. After which BJP became an attacker on Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.