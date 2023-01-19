NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Dictatorship or battle for supremacy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Prominent faces of the wrestling world sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have in one voice opened a front against the President of Wrestling Federation of India - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The effect of the power of India's big wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik is visible. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India, may resign on 22 January. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke'!

All Videos

Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’
Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
17:24
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?

Trending Videos

Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’
17:24
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
Taal thok ke,indian wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest on jantar mantar,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,Jantar Mantar,Jantar Mantar Protest,protest by indian wrestlers at jantar mantar,protest at Jantar mantar,indian wrestlers protest,massive protest at jantar mantar,Delhi Jantar Mantar,wrestler protest against wfi,wrestlers protest in jantar mantar,