Taal Thok Ke: Dictatorship or battle for supremacy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Prominent faces of the wrestling world sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have in one voice opened a front against the President of Wrestling Federation of India - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The effect of the power of India's big wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik is visible. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India, may resign on 22 January. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke'!