Taal Thok Ke: Does Congress acts like it's above the law?

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan and they did not even inform the UP Police. Let us tell you that during this time the misbehavior of Chhattisgarh Police has also been seen. The question is does Congress acts like it's above the law?

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

