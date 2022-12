videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Don't take Coronavirus lightly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

To protect against Corona, the central government is constantly appealing to wear masks. Despite the Centre's appeal, many MPs did not wear masks in Parliament. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has been shown without a mask. While Sonia Gandhi is wearing a mask by her side. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.