NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Election 2024 -- Presidential election poses threat to the opposition?

The name of the President will be announced in a while, Draupadi Murmu can be seen emerging as a strong contender for victory. But the big question is whether the current presidential election can become a threat for the opposition in view of the elections to be held in 2024.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
The name of the President will be announced in a while, Draupadi Murmu can be seen emerging as a strong contender for victory. But the big question is whether the current presidential election can become a threat for the opposition in view of the elections to be held in 2024.

All Videos

TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election
4:3
TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election
President Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu's family says they never imagined she would become President
1:43
President Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu's family says they never imagined she would become President
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmi inches close to victory
16:13
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmi inches close to victory
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu leads after two rounds of counting
23:2
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu leads after two rounds of counting
Which countries are the most safest to live in? Where does India rank? What makes it less peaceful?
Which countries are the most safest to live in? Where does India rank? What makes it less peaceful?

Trending Videos

4:3
TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election
1:43
President Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu's family says they never imagined she would become President
16:13
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmi inches close to victory
23:2
Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu leads after two rounds of counting
Which countries are the most safest to live in? Where does India rank? What makes it less peaceful?
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke with aditi tyagi,Taal thok ke,ताल ठोक,Aditi Tyagi,Aditi Tyagi,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,breaking live,presidential,presidential vote counting 2022,Presidential Election 2022,presidential election result 2022,India,president election 2022 live,Draupadi Murmu,draupadi murmu president election,Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha,Yashwant Sinha,vote counting live,vote counting presidential election 2022,live,