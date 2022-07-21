Taal Thok Ke: Election 2024 -- Presidential election poses threat to the opposition?

The name of the President will be announced in a while, Draupadi Murmu can be seen emerging as a strong contender for victory. But the big question is whether the current presidential election can become a threat for the opposition in view of the elections to be held in 2024.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

