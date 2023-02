videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Election in 24 because of caste 'tension'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

The controversy over Shriramcharitmanas started from Bihar and it got stuck in Uttar Pradesh. SP National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has advocated the banning of Shri Ramcharitmanas. After which BJP has become an attacker on Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party. Now the question arises whether the Hindu divided plan will work in the 2024 election battle. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.