videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Election ruckus of 2024, and the question of democracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

2024 is still far away, but the lines of worry are starting to appear on the forehead of the opposition parties. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is saying, even if 100-100 Modi and Shah come, the government will be formed by Congress only. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah has also said in a rally that in 2024 Congress will not be found even by searching through binoculars.