Taal Thok Ke : Farooq Abdullah's statement amid target killings create ruckus

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

The government is constantly claiming that after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the situation there has become better than before. Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement has been given amidst target killing in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah has said that target killing will not stop until justice is received. Meanwhile, demonstrations have also taken place outside the Hurriyat office, in which terrorist organizations have been held responsible for the target killings.