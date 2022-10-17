NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Farooq Abdullah's statement amid target killings create ruckus

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
The government is constantly claiming that after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the situation there has become better than before. Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement has been given amidst target killing in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah has said that target killing will not stop until justice is received. Meanwhile, demonstrations have also taken place outside the Hurriyat office, in which terrorist organizations have been held responsible for the target killings.

All Videos

Railway minister inaugurates India’s first all-aluminium freight rake. Why is it special?
Railway minister inaugurates India’s first all-aluminium freight rake. Why is it special?
BF.7 new highly infectious Omicron variant detected in India
BF.7 new highly infectious Omicron variant detected in India
Deshhit: China remembers its Galwan defeat during 20th CPC National Congress
33:5
Deshhit: China remembers its Galwan defeat during 20th CPC National Congress
Joe Biden furious over OPEC+ decision, says 'No plans' to meet Saudi in G20 meet
Joe Biden furious over OPEC+ decision, says 'No plans' to meet Saudi in G20 meet
Deshhit Super 30: Kamal Nath's big statement on Bharat Jodi Yatra
4:33
Deshhit Super 30: Kamal Nath's big statement on Bharat Jodi Yatra

Trending Videos

Railway minister inaugurates India’s first all-aluminium freight rake. Why is it special?
BF.7 new highly infectious Omicron variant detected in India
33:5
Deshhit: China remembers its Galwan defeat during 20th CPC National Congress
Joe Biden furious over OPEC+ decision, says 'No plans' to meet Saudi in G20 meet
4:33
Deshhit Super 30: Kamal Nath's big statement on Bharat Jodi Yatra
Farooq Abdullah on targeted killings in Kashmir,target killings in jammu kashmir,Farooq Abdullah,farooq abdullah on target killing,farooq abdullah latest statement,farooq abdullah on news today,farooq abdullah on hindu,Farooq Abdullah news,target killing in kashmir,farooq abdullah latest news,Target killing,target killings in kashmir,farooq abdullah today,target killing in jammu and kashmir,target killing latest news,kashmiri pandit killing,Kashmiri pandit,