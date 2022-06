Taal Thok Ke: FIR on Owaisi is just a sham?

Nupur Sharma was named in the cases of provocative statements after the Kanpur violence, but now Delhi Police has also registered an FIR against AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Apart from this, the names of Maulanas and Mahants are also in the FIR. But the police has not clarified in their FIR what was provocative in all these statements. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - is the FIR against Owaisi without mentioning 'inflammatory speech' just a sham ?