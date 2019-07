Taal Thok Ke: ICJ's decision shatters Pakistan's dream; A major win for India

The ICJ affirmed the former Indian Navy officer’s right to consular access and slammed Pakistan for denying this. And made it clear that Jadhav’s death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence in the light of its breach of Article 36 — that is denial of consular access and notification.