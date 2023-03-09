videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: If the opposition asks questions.....then the web of investigation

Mar 09, 2023

Controversy over the liquor policy in Delhi is intensifying. The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Manish Sisodia for the second time today within 3 days. After which the Aam Aadmi Party has threatened the life of Manish Sisodia, who is lodged in Tihar Jail. So the Bharatiya Janata Party retorted on this and said that Arvind Kejriwal government has control over Delhi jail. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.