Taal Thok Ke: In the name of Corona, the government wants to break the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Once again the cases of corona have started increasing. In view of the increasing threat of Corona, the Government of India has also become active. Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today held a meeting with officials and experts on the issue of Corona. After this, the concerned department and institute have been alerted. The Union Health Minister has advised in a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Gehlot that if the Kovid protocol cannot be followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, then the yatra should be postponed.Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

Manipur Bus Accident: 7 children died due to bus overturn in Manipur, administration team reached the spot
5:32
Manipur Bus Accident: 7 children died due to bus overturn in Manipur, administration team reached the spot
Covid News Updates: Government of India alerted regarding Corona, investigation of passengers coming from abroad started
7:7
Covid News Updates: Government of India alerted regarding Corona, investigation of passengers coming from abroad started
Covid News Updates: What happened in the meeting of the Ministry of Health on Corona?
3:45
Covid News Updates: What happened in the meeting of the Ministry of Health on Corona?
Covid News Updates: Union Health Minister gave a big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra
4:13
Covid News Updates: Union Health Minister gave a big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra
Coronavirus: Alert government on rising corona, notice sent to schools and colleges
4:6
Coronavirus: Alert government on rising corona, notice sent to schools and colleges

