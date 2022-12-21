videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: In the name of Corona, the government wants to break the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Once again the cases of corona have started increasing. In view of the increasing threat of Corona, the Government of India has also become active. Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today held a meeting with officials and experts on the issue of Corona. After this, the concerned department and institute have been alerted. The Union Health Minister has advised in a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Gehlot that if the Kovid protocol cannot be followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, then the yatra should be postponed.Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.