Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The political crisis in Maharashtra is continuously deepening. The Uddhav government in Maharashtra is seen in trouble. According to the claim, 35 Shiv Sena MLAs have turned rebels, whom Shiv Sena is unable to contact. The big issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke today - Is BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra?

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
