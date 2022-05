Taal Thok Ke: Is 'Hindu-Muslim' being used for politics?

Hindu organizations have announced a Bhilwara bandh in protest against the murder of a youth in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. On the other hand, in the case of Gyanvapi Masjid, Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal, the noise of Hindu-Muslim is also being heard. The big question is, why Hindu-Muslim debate is happening on every issue, is it because of the upcoming elections in the country?