Taal Thok Ke: 'Leader is provoking' or is the crowd 'provocative'?

Today, from Delhi to Bihar and from Jharkhand to Madhya Pradesh, many news came out in the name of religion. There was uproar on this issue everywhere. A Muslim youth was stabbed to death in Delhi. The logic behind this was given that he had participated in Ganesh Visarjan. The people with him did not like this thing. The dispute increased so much that in which a young man named Armaan lost his life.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
