Taal Thok Ke: LG Vs Kejriwal -- A new chapter of war begins?

Has a new chapter of 'war' started between Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal? The Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI inquiry into the new excise policy of the Delhi government, after which it is believed that the Chief Minister of Delhi got angry.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
Has a new chapter of 'war' started between Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal? The Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI inquiry into the new excise policy of the Delhi government, after which it is believed that the Chief Minister of Delhi got angry.

