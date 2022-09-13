NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Mehbooba Mufti questions court's decision in Gyanvapi case

Mehbooba Mufti has raised questions while reacting after the court's decision in the Gyanvapi case. She said that BJP is raising communal issues to divert attention from important issues like unemployment and inflation. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today.

Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti has raised questions while reacting after the court's decision in the Gyanvapi case. She said that BJP is raising communal issues to divert attention from important issues like unemployment and inflation. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today.

