Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter

In the murder case of Singer Moosewala, Punjab Police killed two gangsters in an encounter. But the big question is that when the shooters were present in Punjab itself, then how did the police took more than one and a half months to take action?

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

In the murder case of Singer Moosewala, Punjab Police killed two gangsters in an encounter. But the big question is that when the shooters were present in Punjab itself, then how did the police took more than one and a half months to take action?