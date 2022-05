Taal Thok Ke: Mughal Wives -- Does Owaisi accept 'Hindutva'?

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi made a post on his social media platform Facebook, stating that "Muslims of India have no relation with the Mughals, but asked who were the wives of the Mughal emperors? to which many Muslim organizations have expressed their displeasure. After this post, now Owaisi has given another statement about DNA stating 'Everyone's DNA is one'?