Taal Thok Ke: Owaisi want to polarize votes through 'Hijabi PM' statement?

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has written in his recent tweet that 'Insha' Allah one day, a girl wearing a hijab will be the Prime Minister of India. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today ​​- Does Owaisi want to polarize votes through his 'Hijabi PM' statement? Watch India’s No 1 Debate Show 'Taal Thok Ke' with Aditi Tyagi.