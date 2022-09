Taal Thok Ke: Part 2 of raids on PFI locations across country seen today

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Part-2 of the raids on PFI locations across the country was seen today. So far, more than 250 PFI members have been arrested in different states. During the raid, the biggest disclosure has happened in UP. Intelligence agencies claim that PFI members were hatching a big conspiracy in Kashi and Ayodhya.