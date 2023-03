videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi connects with people, goes in between them- BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Today in both the Houses of the Parliament, the ruling BJP surrounded Rahul Gandhi from all sides. The BJP appeared to dominate the Congress on the statement made in London regarding democracy. In the Taal Thok Ke show, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Zafar Islam has made the Congress party reap the fruits of its whole life.