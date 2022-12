Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

PM Modi's 54-kilometer-long road show has taken place in Ahmedabad today. PM's roadshow will pass through 13 Vidhan Sabhas. However, PM Modi's roadshow started a little later than the scheduled time. PM Modi is campaigning for the second phase. Voting for the second phase is to be held on December 5.