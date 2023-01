videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's mission '400 Days'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a message to the BJP workers in the BJP's executive meeting before going to the polls in which the PM said that we have 400 days. Former BJP national president Amit Shah has claimed to come with more majority in 2024 than in 2019. After which Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP and PM Modi from Telangana and said that this government has only 399 days left. Today's debate in Taal Thok Ke is on this big issue.