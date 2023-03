videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst asked a sharp question to leader of Uddhav group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has reached Mumbai. A huge crowd has gathered to welcome Dhirendra Shastri in Mumbai. Tomorrow the Mahadivya Darbar of Bageshwar Dham is going to be held in Mumbai. In the show Taal Thok Ke, political analyst DK Dubey has asked sharp questions on Hindutva to Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Thackeray faction).