Taal Thok Ke: Power cut in Pakistan during the debate, Pakistani spokesperson could not stop laughing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

In the Toshakhana case, the police has reached the house of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with a warrant. After which PTI workers have gathered in large numbers outside Imran Khan's house. During the debate in the show Taal Thok Ke, suddenly the electricity of the Pakistani spokesperson's house got cut off.