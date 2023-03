videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Samajwadi Party has put 9-9 cases against me - Mahant Raju Das

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Shri Ramcharitmanas and Swami Prasad Maurya have once again come into controversy. With the decision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Chaitra Navratras, the SP General Secretary has again given an absurd statement. In Taal Thok Ke show, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi said that SP had kept people like us in jail for 15 years.