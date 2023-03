videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla targets opposition with lines of poetry

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has got a big blow due to the comment on Modi surname. Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership has been cancelled. The Lok Sabha secretariat today issued a notification informing that on March 23 ie tomorrow, after being convicted by the CJM Court of Surat, Rahul's membership is rejected. Means Rahul Gandhi has now become former MP from MP.