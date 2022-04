Taal Thok Ke: Should Political use of Hanuman Chalisa be stopped?

The controversy over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra is intensifying. MP Navneet Rana has been arrested along with her husband Ravi Rana. The matter is in court but the dispute is increasing. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has claimed that this is a conspiracy to impose President's rule in Maharashtra. The big issue of debate in the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - should the political use of Hanuman Chalisa be stopped now?