Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'Country First' Vs 'Party First' fight in Congress?

Malvinder Singh Mali, advisor to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, does not consider Kashmir an integral part of India in his Facebook post. Another advisor to Sidhu, Pyarelal, says that don't say anything against Pakistan because it is against the interest of Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh strongly criticizes the statements of these two. But after all this controversy, now questions are being raised on the silence of the Congress party.