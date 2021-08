Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is CAA a security cover for Hindu-Sikh refugees?

After a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon air base on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that developments in the volatile neighbourhood are the reason why enactment of CAA is necessary. The big issue of debate today in Taal Thok Ke - Is CAA a security cover for Hindu-Sikh refugees?