Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Is Shaheen Bagh firing coincidence or experiment?

The person behind the first incidence of firing that occurred in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was Gopal. He was linked with BJP according to his social media profile. Later in the second incident of firing in Shaheen Bagh, a person called Kapil Gujjar has been identified. According to some sources he has been linked with the Aam Aadmi Party. In today's segment of Taal Thok Ke Special Edition, we ask- Shaheen Bagh firing संयोग है या प्रयोग? Watch debate: