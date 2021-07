Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

There is no hope of an end to the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress. On Wednesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and showed that they are more ahead than Captain Amarinder Singh. On the other hand, the Captain demonstrated strength by calling some leaders and MLAs for lunch today.