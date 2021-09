Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): When will there be a strike on Kasab-like thinking?

Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a major terror module and arrested six terrorists. The Special Cell of Delhi Police says that the festive season (Dussehra, Navratri, Ramlila) was in the hit list of terrorists to carry out a major terrorist incident. Few of these terrorists have alleged links with the madrasas as well.