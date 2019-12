Taal Thok Ke (Special edition) : Who is behind strategy of violence in Uttar Pradesh?

The Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrations turned into violent clashes between police and protesters in several districts of western and eastern UP leading to arsons, stone pelting and lathi-charging. It has been confirmed that there was a proper strategy behind the violence but the question that arises is that - Who is behind the strategy of violence in Uttar Pradesh? #CAAProtest #CAA #UttarPradeshProtest #ViolenceInUP #CAB #CPR