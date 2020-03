Taal Thok Ke: 'Stay Indoors' says Government, 'Who Cares' mocks citizens; Watch debate

In a recent decision to impose complete lockdown in Delhi till 31st March, state government urges citizens to stay inside their homes until further orders. But seems like citizens in India still taking this disease and orders of the govt for granted. Walking on the roads, travelling without any concrete reason. Your one step outside home can cost lifes of many. Zee News appeals to the Netizens to please stay inside you houses.