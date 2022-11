Taal Thok Ke: Tariq Fateh ripped apart the 'Pak Army'

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

General Asif Munir has become the new Army Chief of Pakistan. Former Army Chief General Bajwa's speech at his farewell ceremony has exposed Pakistan. Bajwa said that the army was interfering in politics for 70 years. Bajwa further said that there should be no wrong statements about the army. Now the army will not interfere. Today's debate in Taal Thok Ke is on this issue