Taal Thok Ke: Uproar in House on Rahul Gandhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

2,50,000 rupees are spent per minute in the proceedings of Parliament. In such a situation, the proceedings of the Parliament have come to a standstill for the last five days. There is a lot of uproar in the House on Rahul Gandhi's statement given in London. The opposition is accusing the ruling party and the ruling party of obstructing the proceedings of the Parliament. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.