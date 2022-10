Taal Thok Ke: Violence in Vadodara over hoisting of flag?

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

A mob of about 200 people pelted stones at Garba Pandal in Kheda, Gujarat. Police have also been pelted with stones. 10 people have been arrested in this case. One such case came up from Vadodara. Here the flag of Muharram was hoisted in the Garba pandal, when it was refused, stones were pelted. So far, 40 people from both the sides have been arrested.