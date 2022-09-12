Taal Thok Ke: What is going to happen next on Gyanvapi?

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So on this decision, the Muslim side has said that the order of the court is not proper and said that they will approach the High Court in this matter.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

