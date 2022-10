Taal Thok Ke: Why CM Kejriwal urges for Lakshmi and Ganesh's photo on currency notes?

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Political uproar is increasing over Arvind Kejriwal's statement. Delhi CM says that there should be a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesh ji along with the picture of Gandhi ji on the Indian currency. Now BJP's Sambit Patra has hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party regarding this. He has said that Kejriwal is pretending and God will not forgive him.