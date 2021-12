Taal Thok Ke: Why controversy over the age of daughters' marriage?

During his Independence Day address of 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at raising the legal age of women to marry. Stating that the government is "constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters, the PM had said that to save women from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age. Now, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (December 15) passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.