Taal Thok Ke: Why fear Veer Savarkar's nationalism?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petitions when he was lodged in Andaman jail on the suggestion of Mahatma Gandhi. Attending the launch of a book on Savarkar, Singh as quoted by ANI said, “Lies were spread about Savarkar. Time and again, it was said that he filed mercy petitions before British government seeking his release from jail... It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions.”