Taal Thok Ke : Why Hindu-Muslim fight is happening over population issue?

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Increasing population is a big problem for the whole world. The population of India is a big challenge for the country. But now Hindu-Muslim is happening on the issue of population in the country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while retweeting the media report, has tried to surround the RSS and the government on the population policy.