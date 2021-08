Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mourning' on the guidelines of Muharram?

The Uttar Pradesh Police has prohibited the religious processions during Muharram due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the circular issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel on July 31, the Shia clerics have raised questions over the objectionable language used in it. In this segment of 'Taal Thok Ke', we will discuss - Why 'mourning' on the guidelines of Muharram?